Case-Mate’s 4-in-1 MagSafe station charges your whole kit at best price in months, now $123

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $123.15 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon, this 2022 release is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous mention, within about $3 of the Black Friday offer, and the best price we have tracked since then. Alongside its retro iMac-inspired wall chargers we reviewed previously, Case-Mate’s Fuel 4-in-1 provides an organized charging home for your iPhone and AirPods alongside a built-in Apple Watch charging puck – it can even charge a fourth device via USB-C. You’ll find an included 65W power adapter and the ability to “fully charge” two phones, AirPods, and your Apple wearable “within 3 hours all together.” More deals and details below.

A similar and even more compact option that comes in at a few bucks less right now is the 15W OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe that is down at $120 as part of the brand’s recent sitewide sale. You can more details on that offer right here, just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop live on Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger.

On that note, you’ll also want to take a look at Anker’s new 3-in-1 Charging Cube that delivers a 15W MagSafe experience as well. We just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the fold-out design – the whole thing packs up into a little cube when not in use or when on the go and unfurls to provide a neat and tidy home to charge your gear when ready. Everything you need to know is in our hands-on review right here.

Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Charging Station features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers : High-power charging chips and a 65W power adapter fully charge 2 phones (1 with usb-c and 1 wirelessly), Airpods and Apple watch within 3 hours all together…It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device; A smart LED charging indicator shows the charging status of your phone and airpods…Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones, AirPods/Airpods Pro (with a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch Series 1-7(MFI approved original Apple Watch charging cable included).

