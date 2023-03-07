MSI’s OPTIX 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz competitive gaming monitor returns to low of $220

Amazon is now offering the MSI OPTIX 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 21% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen once before last July. This model previously went for as much as $360 but it has more recently stayed around $280. MSI has designed this gaming monitor to be perfect for eSports tournaments. With its support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and 1ms response time, you won’t experience any tearing or choppiness. DisplayHDR400 will create a great content viewing experience as well. This HDR content will be enhanced by the IPS panel used within this monitor. You can learn more about this monitor by checking out our launch coverage and be sure to keep reading for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $37 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to have a more premium gaming experience? Well Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K 144Hz Quantum mini-LED Gaming Monitor is now shipping. It uses the brand’s Quantum mini-LEDs to achieve more vivid colors and greater contrast, and this monitor meets the requirements to achieve VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 certification alongside HDR 10+ support. While the price may seem steep, you also get smart TV features such as Samsung’s Smart Hub, Game Bar, and Flex Move Screen. Want to learn more? Be sure to stop by our launch coverage.

MSI OPTIX 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Play at the peak of performance with the MSI Optix MAG251RX eSports GSYNC compatible gaming monitor. Equipped with 24. 5”, 1080p, 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response time panel, the Optix gaming monitors will enhance your competitive gameplay to ensure you are at your best levels when trying to clutch. Enjoy extremely smooth, tear-free gameplay with built-in NVIDIA GSYNC compatible technology when paired with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card. Take on any game without tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts. G-SYNC compatible dynamically matches the refresh rate of the display to the frame rate of the GPU. Unlike other solutions, its unrestricted refresh rate supports from zero Hertz up to the maximum supported by the LCD panel—so you can count on exceptional performance in every game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!