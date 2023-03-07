Get two lenses with Nikon’s Z 30 Mirrorless Camera for the price of one at low of $697

Amazon is now offering the Nikon Z 30 Mirrorless Camera Dual Lens Bundle for $696.95 shipped. Normally going for $1,047, this 33% discount, or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked while also being the first discount to date. This price point matches what you’d pay for just the single lens camera bundle so you’re effectively getting a free lens with today’s deal. For comparison, this bundle goes for $947 from B&H and $950 from Nikon directly. Here you’ll receive the Nikon Z 30 APS-C mirrorless camera with a 20.9-megapixel sensor. One way to think about this model is that it’s a stripped-down Z 50 as they use the same sensor and image processor. Included alongside the camera here is the NIKKOR 16-50mm wide-angle lens and the NIKKOR 50-250mm telephoto zoom lens so you can take landscapes and portraits out of the box. Designed for vloggers and streamers, you can get a smooth 1080p60 output over the USB-C connector or even 4K30 over the HDMI output. The flip-out screen will help you film while pointing the camera at yourself or even shooting at odd angles. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Since you’re saving so much with today’s deal, you might as well add on the Nikon Creator’s Accessory Kit for $150. Whether you’re grabbing the Z 30 above or shooting with the Z fc, you can step up your vlogging game with this bundle. Included within is the Small Rig tabletop tripod which also doubles as a selfie grip which can also store the Nikon ML-L7 Bluetooth Remote for wireless control over the camera. While the integrated camera microphones are passable, you’ll really want a dedicated microphone if you’re serious about vlogging, so Nikon has also included an ultra-compact Rode on-camera condenser microphone and deluxe windscreen for when you take it outdoors.

It is worth paying attention to the Nikon space as it may be gearing up for a new camera announcement in the coming weeks, but in the meantime be sure to check out the latest NIKKOR Z mount lenses the brand has unveiled. Announced together, the NIKKOR 85mm f/1.2 S lens is designed for professional photographers who want the world to melt away into beautiful bokeh, and the NIKKOR 26mm f/2.8 which is the brand’s first Z-mount pancake lens designed to be your go-to for everyday carry. Head on over to our announcement coverage to learn more about these lenses.

Nikon Z 30 APS-C 20.9MP Mirrorless Camera features:

Move beyond the smartphone camera vibe and take your video quality to the next level. The Nikon Z 30 mirrorless 4K digital camera is a user-friendly upgrade with a cinematic look and feel, spectacular video quality and features designed for creators, influencers, and streamers. TechRadar rated it a Best Camera For Vlogging, calling it “A compact and intuitive tool for novice vloggers.” The Z 30 is the smallest camera in Nikon’s Z series, so it’s easy to use handheld or on a tabletop tripod. It has a flip-out screen with touchscreen control to ensure you’re always in frame, along with a convenient smartphone app that lets you control the camera remotely. This two lens kit has you covered from every angle, with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR wide-angle zoom lens and NIKKOR Z 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens.

