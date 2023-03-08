CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 9 and RX 6800M Gaming Laptop falls to $2,000 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,300, this solid $300 discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this laptop build to date. For reference, this same model currently goes for $2,300 from CORSAIR directly and at Best Buy. Coming equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS octa-core processor and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, you will be able to power through practically any game with the AMD Radeon RX 6800M providing the graphics horsepower. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display comes with FreeSync compatibility so all your games will feel smooth with no screen tearing. You’ll even have a premium typing experience with the keyboard consisting of CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile switches and CAPELLIX RGB LEDs for per-key lighting. There is even an S-key macro bar similar to Apple’s Touch Bar which uses the Elgato Stream Deck software to set up macro keys. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $837. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM and storage available here is also cut in half to 8GB and 512GB respectively, though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

After you’re done here, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your home gaming setup instead? We’re currently tracking the HP Envy i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,230, the new all-time low price. Packing the i9-12900 processor, you’ll find a total of 16 cores and 24 threads of power here. There’s also the RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow. All of this combines to deliver a solid 1440p gaming experience that can even dive into 4K on occasion. Plus, with a Thunderbolt 4 port on the back, additional USB-C/A ports, Ethernet, and more, you’ll find this desktop delivers a complete gaming experience for your setup.

CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Gaming Laptop features:

AMD Advantage: Combines the latest 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 6000-Series processor, AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics (with Integrated MUX switch), and exclusive AMD Smart Technologies for an impressively powerful laptop that leverages the best of what AMD has to offer.

Cutting-Edge DDR5 Memory and PCIe-4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD: The latest high-performance memory and storage platforms enable lightning-fast processing, save, and load times, no matter the task.

CHERRY MX Mechanical Keyswitches with CAPELLIX RGB LEDs: CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile keyswitches deliver mechanical precision in a tremendously compact form-factor, illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs.

