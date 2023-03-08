LEGO reveals five upcoming Jurassic Park sets featuring the Visitor Center, all-new dinos, more

Today, we’re getting a first look at five upcoming creations that look to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Delivering five new creations from the film that started it all, there’s a collection of new dinosaurs, minifigures, and builds packed into the lineup dropping later this year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Jurassic Park sets revealed for 30th anniversary

With the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park on the horizon, the LEGO Group today is officially showcasing an upcoming collection of kits hitting shelves later this summer. We originally reported on what to expect from the collection last fall, and now the kits are offical! There are five new models arriving come June, ranging from 4+ kits for younger builds to more display-worthy creations fit for collectors. Across each of them are brand new dinosaurs, as well as a refreshed lot of minifigures for all of the film’s most iconic characters.

As per usual with Jurassic Park sets, the prices aren’t going to be inline with your typical LEGO creations. The inclusions of the molded dinosaur figures drastically bump up the price tags compared to how many bricks you’re getting, though the dinos are the main allure of these kits after all.

Velociraptor Escape (76957): $39.99 | 137 pieces

Dilophosaurus Ambush (76958): $19.99 | 211 pieces

Triceratops Research (76959): $49.99 | 281 pieces

Brachiosaurus Discovery (76960): $79.99 | 512 pieces

Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack (76961): $129.99 | 693 pieces

Amongst the assortment of new Jurassic Park sets, the Visitor Center has to be the real highlight. This creation arrives as the 30th anniversary collection’s flagship set, packing in nearly 700 bricks in order to deliver one of the more iconic locations from the movie, though the rest of the builds don’t disappoint, either.

The lineup gives Jurassic Park fans just about everything they’ve wanted from LEGO. On top of the Visitor Center that has been asked for for years, there’s the iconic RV, a fresh batch of dinosaurs, and all of the expected minifigures including everyone from Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond to Ian Malcom, Dennis Nedry, and more.

The entire lineup of 30th anniversary sets will officially be landing ahead of the date when Jurassic Park first premiered in theaters. The film hit the screen on June 11, and the new LEGO sets will be arriving fittingly on June 1. Pre-orders are said to be going live ahead of time, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!