Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three colors at $88 low (Reg. $130)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $87.99 shipped in three different styles. Down from $130, it just recently dropped to $110 with today’s offer now arriving at a new all-time low. This is $8 under our previous mention and amounts to a grand total of 33% in savings. Arriving as the now previous-generation pair of flagship headphones from Anker, the Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. So if you’ve been looking for a solution to get in the over-ear headphone game without paying the Bose or Sennheiser tax, today’s discount makes it more affordable than ever. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

One of the more recent releases to the Anker Soundcore lineup is on sale today, too. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Sleep A10 buds normally sell for $130, but are now marked down to $110.45 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This delivers one of the first chances to save as well as a new all-time low on the new debuts which trade in everyday driver features in favor of serenading you at night. The designs are meant to stay in your ears better while you sleep and feature noise masking, up to 10-hour battery life, and sleep monitoring.

Earlier in the week we saw Anker’s popular Liberty 3 Pro earbuds get in on the savings action, delivering a more true wireless experience that we’ve written home about about in the past. But don’t forget that we’re tracking some of the very first discounts on the just-released Beats Fit Pro colorways. Now available in some bright new Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles, these all-time lows are live for $160.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

