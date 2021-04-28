FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones arrive with ANC, 40-hour battery, and a $130 price tag

-
Anker is releasing its latest pair of ANC headphones today, delivering the brand’s most feature-packed pair of cans to date. Centered around 40-hour battery life, the new Anker Soundcore Life Q35 arrive with various noise cancellation modes on top of LDAC hi-fi audio support, and the usual in-depth EQ customization. Not to mention, an affordable price tag. Head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Life Q35 headphones

Anker’s new pair of Soundcore Life Q35 headphones arrive with much of the same design compared to its predecessor. Taking the, If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it approach, there are some slight visual design tweaks that streamline aspects of the design, but by and large, you’re looking at a near identical pair of cans. There’s still a lightweight build and memory foam-padded ear cups, as well as a folding design for stowing away in-between listening sessions.

But where Anker is making a big leap forward is with the actual functionality of its latest Soundcore headphones. The new Life Q35 arrive with active noise cancellation that is powered by a pair of microphones on each ear cup. On top of just being able to toggle the distraction-free listening experience on and off, Anker has also built in three different sound modes to help these adapt based on where you’re rocking out.

Audio quality is also seeing a notable improvement over previous Soundcore headphones, as Anker has built LDAC support into its new Life Q35. This brings high-resolution audio support into the mix for the first time from the brand, allowing you enjoy hi-fi tunes via a Bluetooth connection.

While battery life is on par with the previous-generation cans, it’s still quite notable that Anker has made all of the improvements this time around without losing out on playback time in the process. Listening ANC enabled will still offer 40 hours of use before needing to recharge, which jumps up to 60 hours when switching off the noise cancellation. These also recharge over USB-C as well.

Other notable features like custom silk-diaphragm drivers pair with a sensor to detect when the headphones have been removed from your ears to pause the music. There’s of course all of the usual EQ customization settings in the companion app as well.

As the latest addition to the Anker headphones family, the new Soundcore Life Q35 debuts with a $129.99 price tag. That’s a notable increase over the previous-generation Q30s, but not an unwarranted one considering all of the new tech built into the just-released cans.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker’s latest addition to its Soundcore lineup looks to dive into the same waters that its Liberty Air 2 Pro did; offering a compelling list of features without the usual expensive price tags attached. And after using those earbuds for the past few months, Anker will surely have another hit on its hands here with the Soundcore Life Q35 headphones if the value proposition is anywhere close to the true wireless brethren.

