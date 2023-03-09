Logitech’s Craft Advanced Keyboard sports a customizable aluminum dial at $158 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $158 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at 21% in savings as well as the third-best price to date. It comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is just $1 under our previous mention from last fall. Delivering a more capable workstation upgrade than many of the brand’s other peripherals, the Logitech Craft Keyboard arrives first and foremost with a Mac-friendly design and premium aluminum build. From there, you’re looking at a choice between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, as well as a customizable dial that can be used for everything from adjusting the volume to tweaking presets in all kinds of programs like Photoshop, the Adobe suite, and Microsoft Office. Head below for more.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, the brand also recently launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

While we’re talking about ways to refresh your workstation, the accessory at the top of every desktop Mac user’s list is the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. This beloved add-on complements any of the Logitech keyboards above by bringing in Apple’s best-in-class trackpad technology to your setup, we’re tracking a rare Amazon discount that drops it down to $113.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard features:

Logitech’s Craft Wireless Keyboard features a full-sized keyboard layout and is armed with an onboard dial that lets you immediately access specific functions within creative apps. With the touch-sensitive knob, you can quickly change brush sizes, adjust saturation levels, and more. Utilizing the downloadable Logitech Options software, useful profiles are provided and allow you to quickly implement these functions without spending time configuring the controls.

