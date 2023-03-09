Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: El Hijo, Blitz Football 2023, SiNKR 2, and more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Joining today’s software offers, we also spotted Apple Watch Series 8 back down at its best price yet as well as deals on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Blitz Football 2023, SiNKR 2, Go Rally, El Hijo, Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Gravilocity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blitz Football 2023: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iJumper: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SiNKR 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $38, Dead Cells Castlevania $23, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro – OCR Text Scanner: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Blackhole Reverb: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Johnny Bonasera 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Johnny Bonasera 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Silenz: $13 (Reg. $17)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on El Hijo:

As a six-year-old, “El Hijo” must always sneak past the dangers of his world. As he overcomes his challenges, he gains self-confidence, becomes more cunning, and, along with it, finds more schemes to get past his foes. His epic journey will lead him through a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!