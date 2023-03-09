Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $38, Dead Cells Castlevania $23, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Mario Day 2023 is fast approaching and we are now tracking a rare deal on Mario Golf: Super Rush at $39.99 shipped via Best Buy. And Target RedCard holders can score a copy for $37.99 shipped. This one didn’t make it into Amazon’s now live Mario Day 2023 sale and is still fetching $60 there. In fact, we have never seen physical copies drop this low there and rarely see them get down this low anywhere. This is the latest addition to Mario’s golf career that comes loaded with themed courses, a speed golf mode that has players racing for their ball after each shot, and even a Mario Golf battle royale-like experience. There’s also plenty of familiar characters and a golf town-like area filled with trainers and the ability to level up your Mii golfer. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Prime Remastered now in-stock at $40
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
