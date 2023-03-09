Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush from $38, Dead Cells Castlevania $23, more

Mario Golf Super Rush

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Mario Day 2023 is fast approaching and we are now tracking a rare deal on Mario Golf: Super Rush at $39.99 shipped via Best Buy. And Target RedCard holders can score a copy for $37.99 shipped. This one didn’t make it into Amazon’s now live Mario Day 2023 sale and is still fetching $60 there. In fact, we have never seen physical copies drop this low there and rarely see them get down this low anywhere. This is the latest addition to Mario’s golf career that comes loaded with themed courses, a speed golf mode that has players racing for their ball after each shot, and even a Mario Golf battle royale-like experience. There’s also plenty of familiar characters and a golf town-like area filled with trainers and the ability to level up your Mii golfer. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

