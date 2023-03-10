Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is back at $210 holiday pricing for today only (Reg. $370)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day and going the ongoing Fire TV streaming media player deals, Amazon is offering its 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $370, this is up to 43% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It has more typically been down in the $260 to $280 range over the last several months but today’s deal is matching the Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer from last year. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of extremely limited doorbuster offers. While it might not have the latest and greatest specs, it is a great little office or bedroom TV with direct access to streaming services, 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus picture and HDMI eARC connectivity. More details below.

When it comes to 43-inch displays like this with 4K resolution from a brand you can trust, it really doesn’t get much more affordable at the moment. A quick browse through Amazon’s under $210 section will highlight as much – even the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV is selling for $248 right now. If you’re in the market for a 4K office, kitchen, or bedroom TV, today’s lead deal is very much worth a look.

Taking it up a notch from there, you might also want to consider the deals we spotted this morning on Hisense’s 2022 model ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google TVs. While there’s nothing quite as affordable as the models above, the specs get a notable boost with these options and you’ll still find some starting from $368 shipped. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home theater hub for some entertainment center audio upgrades.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

