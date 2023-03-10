Hisense’s 2022 model ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google TVs start from $368 (Reg. up to $800)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $699.99 shipped. This model launched in summer 2022 at $800 shipped and is now $100 off the going rate and matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. While we have have seen a couple drops to $698 only once has it been much lower than that at Amazon and that was for a brief one day sale at $50 less. We are also still tracking the 55- and 65-inch models at $368 and $498 shipped. The 2022 Hisense U6H Series delivers a unibody, bezel-less design with mid-tier specs at notable prices including Variable Refresh Rate tech, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and Google Assistant/Alexa voice command action. You’ll also land automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) as part of the display’s game mode to “minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.” Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can save some cash with the lower-priced 55- and 65-inch models. but if you’re just looking for something affordable and casual to throw int he bedroom to play all the games your buying for Mario Day 2023 when you’re not in portable mode with your Switch, this Best Buy’s 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $260 shipped, or up to $170 off is a nice notable option for even less.

Then check out Sony’s new Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup as well as details on Roku’s first in-house TVs. But if you’re just looking for an affordable way to upgrade an existing display, the ongoing price drops now live on Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the $35 low alongside other models from $25 are where you need to be.

Hisense 75-inch U6H 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

4K ULED TV: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED tvs can’t.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: The average TV is 250-350 nits. Anything over 500 nits is extremely good. This television is up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos: Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!