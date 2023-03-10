Jackery’s Explorer 290 portable power station sees 1-day discount to $200 low (Save $50)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $250, you’re looking at $50 in savings as well as a new all-time low. This is the first markdown of the year, too. Perfect for powering the tailgate through the end of the season or just having some extra juice around the house in case of emergencies, having this package on-hand will ensure all of your gear is always ready to go. The Jackery Explorer 290 delivers 200W of power output with a variety of ports ranging from a full AC outlet to 2.4A USB. Head below for more.

Normally we’d reccomend turning your attention over to the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station for a more affordable solution, but that currently clocks in at the same price as the lead deal. So it’s really just worth going with the Explorer 290 while you have the chance to lock-in the savings. Though we did take a hands-on look at what to expect from the whole Jackery lineup with the more affordable power station, which is worth a look if you want a better idea of just what you’re getting from this off-grid solution.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

More on the Jackery Explorer 290:

The Jackery Explorer 290 provides 290-Watt hours of power with 200W continuous and 400W peak output to handle your portable power needs, engineered with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which provides maintenance-free energy without the hassle of fuel or fumes. It is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Explorer 290 can also be used for home emergencies when suffering from power outages caused by storms.

