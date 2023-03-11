Case-Mate’s 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers sport fun retro designs, now on sale for $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon now offers the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in four different styles, today’s offer is down from the regular $30 going rate and landing at the third-best price yet. It’s only the second price cut of the year, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the first chances to lock-in savings on all of the colorways. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to compete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. While these in-house Apple ones might be worth a closer look on sale for new all-time lows, the folks over at Shargeek also recently stepped in in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply. Then there’s the even newer mecha USB-C charger from Gravastar that we just took a hands-on look ahead of the accessory launching later this spring.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

