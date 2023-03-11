Case-Mate’s 30W USB-C GaN II Chargers sport fun retro designs, now on sale for $24 (Reg. $30)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesCase-Mate
Reg. $30 $24
a close up of a box

Amazon now offers the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in four different styles, today’s offer is down from the regular $30 going rate and landing at the third-best price yet. It’s only the second price cut of the year, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the first chances to lock-in savings on all of the colorways. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to compete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. While these in-house Apple ones might be worth a closer look on sale for new all-time lows, the folks over at Shargeek also recently stepped in in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply. Then there’s the even newer mecha USB-C charger from Gravastar that we just took a hands-on look ahead of the accessory launching later this spring.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Case-Mate

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros up to $27...
Samsung’s 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 4K monitor has 90...
Project galaxies and nebulas on your ceiling with Bliss...
LEGO’s new UCS Hulkbuster sees rare $90 discount ...
Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging ...
Grab two 16.4-foot spools of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi ...
Prime members can save $189 on ELEGOO’s Saturn 2 ...
Save 40% on ASUS’ Gundam Edition ROG Strix Impact...
Load more...
Show More Comments