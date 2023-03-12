Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at new $120 low, plus Magic Mouse at $64

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $119.99 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, this is now delivering a new all-time low at $29 off. It clocks in at $20 under our previous mention and is really the first time we’ve ever seen this caliber of discount applied to the latest and greatest peripheral. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is also marking down yet another official accessory. The latest Apple Magic Mouse joins in with a price cut down to $63.99. This is the second-best we’ve ever seen from the usual $79 going rate, and lands at within $4 of the all-time low from back in September. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

Both of today’s discounts of course join the price cut we’ve been tracking over the past few days on the third accessory is Apple’s lineup of official peripherals. Delivering the best experience on the market, the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a hands-down must-have, especially after being marked down to $113 at Amazon.

With a new work week now underway, all of the best Apple deals are currently up for the taking. The beginnings of spring is now picking up and delivering some pretty notable markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, as well as all of our favorite Cupertino company’s other latest gear. We break down all of those price cuts in our guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

