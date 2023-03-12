LEGO’s 5,700-piece Ninjago City Gardens set returns to low with rare $50 discount to $300

Ahead of a new expansion to the popular city theme, today we’re tracking a rare discount to save on LEGO’s recent Ninjago City Gardens set. Courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer arrives as the first chance to save since back over the holidays last year and drops the massive cyberpunk city down to $299.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $350, with today’s offer stacking up to $50 in savings. It’s a return to the pre-price hike MSRP from last August, and delivers a match of the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Back when we reviewed the Ninjago City Gardens set when it launched a couple of years back, I wrote home about just how vibrant and detailed the build is, and that same affection stands true today. All 5,685 included bricks combine to deliver a multi-layered display filled with various shops and homes, with the entire build celebrating the 10th anniversay of the Ninjago theme. Those five levels stack up to stand over 29 inches tall while still packing every inch with detail. There’s also 19 included minifigures, as well as a modular design that clicks in with other LEGO buildings. Head below for more.

Coming later this year and complementing the Gardens set above, the LEGO Group is set to release the fourth and final addition to the Ninjago City collection. Deemed the City Markets, this will be the largest kit in the series with over 6,100 pieces and arrives later this year come June. We previously reported on what to expect from the kit, detailing how LEGO set number 71799 will complete the sprawling sci-fi city that we’ve come to love over the years here at 9to5Toys.

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw a notable lineup of new sets hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, there’s plenty of new creations on tap.

LEGO Ninjago City Gardens features:

Rediscover cherished memories and favorite ninja heroes with this NINJAGO City Gardens (71741) set for play and display. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the world of NINJAGO by enjoying a rewarding and fun-filled building task. There is something to enthrall NINJAGO fans on each of the brilliantly detailed 5 tiers, including an ice cream shop, Chen’s noodle house, the control room and a museum celebrating the ninjas’ rich history.

