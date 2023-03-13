VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz VRR MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV returns to Amazon all-time low at $498

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $498 shipped. This model launched last summer and carries a regular price of $630. Today’s deal is $132 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and $2 less than the sale price at Best Buy right now. VIZIO has long since been known for delivering notable specs for the price, so if you have your eye on a modest new 50-incher for gaming, sports, and movies, this deal is worth a look. This is a 4K (2160p) 120Hz panel with Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant gear. As we mentioned above, it makes for a solid gaming option with AMD FreeSync Premium, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and “240FPS on PC.” Built-in Wi-Fi, a USB port, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio are also present and available in the connectivity department here. Head below for more details.

However, if you don’t require all of the more high-tech features, including HDMI 2.1 and VRR, there are ways to land a 50-inch display for less. The ongoing price drop we are tracking on Best Buy’s 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is a solid example that sells for nearly half the price of today’s VIZIO deal. Dive into the details on this offer right here.

Some other notable options worth some attention are Hisense’s 2022 model ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google TVs now starting from $368. But for there latest and greatest announced in 2023, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of Sony’s new Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup as well as details on Roku’s first in-house TVs.

VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Experience the extraordinary. Celebrate VIZIO’s 20th Anniversary with the NEW VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV. Step up to immersive Active Full Array LED streaming and gaming with 1 billion+ colors of picture perfection, all wrapped in VIZIO’s ThinFrame Design. America’s Smart TV gives you millions of movies, shows, sports, news, free channels, and more in seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!