Amazon’s just-refreshed Echo Auto 2nd Gen fall to new all-time lows from $40 (Reg. $55)

After officially beginning to ship in December, Amazon is now discounting its all-new Echo Auto for only the second time. The new second-generation model now sells for $39.99 shipped, down from its usual $55 going rate. Amounting to $15 in savings, this beats our previous mention from the start of the year by an extra $5 and delivers a new all-time low. Those same savings also carry over to the model with the bundled air vent mount, which drops down to $47.98 from its usual $63 going rate.

Amazon just refreshed its on-the-road Alexa device with an updated form-factor and all of the expected hands-free access to its voice assistant. Packed into the slim design is a dashboard companion that tethers to your smartphone’s cellular connection in order to do everything that your smart speakers at home can. On top of playing your favorite music, controlling smart home devices as you pull into the drive way, and answering whatever questions could pop into your head while driving, the Echo Auto has a new roadside assistance feature that lets you connect with local automotive services if ever in a pinch. We break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

Providing another unique experience centered around bringing Alexa outside your home, Amazon today is also marking down the Echo Buds 2nd Gen to $99.99. Typically fetching $140, this is one of the best prices to date at $40 off. It comes within $10 of our previous mention from the New Years savings back at the very beginning of the year, and is the second-best price to date. Featuring hands-free access to Alexa, Amazon’s latest entry into the true wireless headphones game deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 15 with the included wireless charging case.

As for ways to call up Alexa around the house, Amazon started off the work week with a series of price cuts on its latest smart speakers. The new lineup of Echo Dot 5th Gen models are now down to the second-best prices ever starting at $35, with a spring sale ushering in some of the first chances to save period from the usual $50 or higher going rates.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!