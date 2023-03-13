Organize your headphones with Lamicall’s magnetic fold-out hanger down at $8.50

Reg. $10+ $8.50
Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will be live for today only or until it sells out at the discounted rate. While sometimes as much as $13, this headphone hanger more realistically carries a regular price of $10 these days at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is at least 15% off and matching our previous mention as well. This is now an even more affordable minimalist magnetic fold-out hanger hook than it already was. Designed to neatly stow your headphones just about anywhere you can find a clean, vertical flat surface (sides of cabinets, desks, shelves, walls, and more). It adheres to “smooth, dry, and oil-free” surfaces as well as being covered with a soft rubber pad to safeguard your headphones from scratches and prevent them from slipping off the fold-out hanger. Additional details below. 

You’ll find some no-name options on Amazon that might come in at touch less than the $8.50 Prime shipped option highlighted above. But it is difficult to recommend those options over the Lamicall model, especially when it is going for the price of a couple artisan lattes like it is today.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount features:

Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Great for space-saving. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset from slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

