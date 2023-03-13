Samsung’s Odyssey G7 Series 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor returns to $500 low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 27-inch 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this solid $200 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model before. Running at a 240Hz refresh rate, the G7 gaming monitor is the perfect addition to your battlestation. The 1000R curve of this monitor increases immersion while also providing some eye strain relief during those prolonged gaming sessions. This monitor also features NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support so your games will always feel smooth without stutters or tearing. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have access to a single HDMI 2.0 port and dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you can connect multiple devices without swapping cables. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to add a microphone to your gaming setup? We’re currently tracking the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone marked down to $70, the best price we can find. The Yeti Nano delivers a far more feature-rich experience than the more affordable $40 Snowball iCE models (although this is still a solid mic in its price range) with a pair of custom mic capsules and multiple pickup patterns to support vocal broadcasting/streaming, at-home music recording (vocals, guitars, and more), and podcasting setups. No-latency monitoring comes via the onboard headphone jack alongside volume control, a built-in desktop stand and the USB cable you’ll need to connect it to your Mac, PC, or other recording hardware.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch Curved WQHD 240Hz Monitor features:

A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemy’s. With Odyssey’s grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving information as fast as technologically possible.

From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing.

Topping leaderboards never looked or felt so smooth. With Odyssey’s rapid 240hz refresh rate, you have up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen.

