Bring Apples to Apples to your next family gathering for loads of fun at just $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Apples to Apples Party Box Card Game for $9.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from $20 at Best Buy and currently fetching $15 at Barnes & Noble, you’ll find that today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. If you’ve never played Apples to Apples, then it’s a must-have game at your next family gathering. It’s a game of comparisons, where the goal varies depending on who’s picking the winning card. Sometimes, your goal is to make the judge laugh with your hilarious comparison, and other times…be sure to give them the exact answer they’re looking for. With over 500 cards in this version of the game, you’ll have hours and hours of fun for sure. Keep reading for more.

Not a fan of Apples to Apples? There are plenty of other card games to play with the family for less. Coming in at $6 each, you could instead pick up Monopoly Deal, Guess Who?, or even Farkle Flip. All of these are great to play with the family at home or on vacation, so be sure to check them out to pick one to bring with you to the next gathering.

Are you more of a console gamer with the fam? Well, right now the PlayStation 5 is both in-stock and at MSRP when you buy from Amazon. Both the disc and digital models are available right now and this is a pretty rare chance to pick up Sony’s latest Spider-Man console at MSRP from $399. Then, swing by our apps and games guide to find all the other ways you can save on playing your favorite titles with family this spring.

Apples to Apples features:

It’s the game of hilarious comparisons, ready for party play! And this version of the Apples to Apples Party Box comes in plain brown packaging so the game inside is a surprise until opened! In each round, a new judge draws a Description Card. You’ve got to decide which card in your hand matches the Description in play, and hope the judge thinks your card is the best. And with so many cards in this version, it’ll never be the same game twice!

