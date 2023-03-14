Get one month of the ultimate in Xbox gaming with the Xbox Game Pass for only $8 (Reg. $15)

If you love to game, there’s nothing like being able to play with friends near and far. Crushing enemies together, solving puzzles, and just having a good time is why video games have blown up like crazy. It’s easier than ever to keep in touch with old friends, make new ones, and forge memories that last. And with Xbox Live you’ll be able to do all that and more! Right now, we are offering a huge sale on a one month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, only $7.99!

Save 46% on the usual price for a one-month subscription to the service that gives you instant membership to EA Play, all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, and early access to Xbox Cloud Gaming beta that lets you play across your consoles! With more than 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and phone gaming, you could get your money back and then some almost instantly! As an added bonus, you’ll never have to wait around for games to be in stock, because you’ll get access to Xbox Game Studio titles as soon as they release! More titles are added all the time, so the sooner you join the sooner you get all the benefits to Xbox Live that you could want!

Rated at 5 out of 5 stars by TechRadar, their reviewers said that “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an obvious purchase for anyone planning to play games on both Xbox and PC. It’s cheaper than paying for each platform’s library separately, and includes online play for the console, which would be worth the monthly fee alone.” Get the value of Xbox Live Gold plus tons of benefits and cross-platform gaming without issue!

Get your one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $7.99 and save 45% on the normal price! Save money, game with friends, and get tons of access to new games as they come out, what more could you ask for?

