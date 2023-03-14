Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds pack ANC into a workout-ready design at $115 (Reg. $180)

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $114.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $180, today’s offer amounts to $65 in savings while delivering the first price cut of the year. We last saw it drop to $90 over the Black Friday shopping season, with today’s offer delivering the third-best price to date. Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds from Jabra are on the more rugged side to live up to the fitness-focused design. Powering the ANC experience are 6mm drivers which pair with 8-hour battery life that is supplemented by another 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Oh and don’t forget the onboard access to Google Assistant that rounds out the package on these spring workout-ready buds. Head below for more.

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds on the other hand deliver a similar package geared towards tagging along on summer workouts and the like for less. Clocking in at $80 on Amazon, these still pack active noise cancellation, but make some tradeoffs like ditching multi-device connectivity, cutting playback time to 7 hours, and more. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well, which breaks down just why you might want to consider these more budget-friendly buds compared to the more flagship-leading offerings on sale above.

While we did end up taking a look at both of the Jabra offerings last year, neither did end up making our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For those, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Anker, Sennheiser, and other brands.

Jabra Elite 7 Active features:

When you’re working up a sweat, Elite 7 Active stay comfortably in place; With our unique ShakeGrip technology along with being IP57 water and sweatproof, these earbuds are designed to stay in no matter how hard you work out. Choose your preferred levels of immersion or awareness for your workout with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology – only hear what you want to hear.

