Bring 512GB of portable SSD game storage to your setup with new low on Lexar’s SL660 at $75

Today we are tracking the best price yet on one of the more unique and value-packed solid-state game drives out there with the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB down at $74.99 shipped. This one launched in May of last year at $130 shipped and has more recently been sitting in the $90 range. Today’s offer is nearly $3 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low as well. And just for comparison’s sake, the 512GB model here today comes in at $15 under the price of the WD_BLACK P40 – an equally as modern option with the same storage and speeds as the Lexar. While the lighting on the SL660 Blaze isn’t quite as customizable, it’s just as fast at 2,000MB/s, delivers a more unique form-factor, and features an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.” Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a gaming-specific portable SSD that can keep up with the Lexar SL660 Blaze for less. But if it’s just a reliable mobile SSD solution you’re after, gaming or otherwise, most of these Crucial models will work just fine with consoles and PC rigs alongside pricing that starts at $43 shipped. Just don’t expect to get the particularly modern design and speeds as fast as the models mentioned above.

On the internal side of things, the CORSAIR MP600 we reviewed previously make for solid options and we are now tracking some great deals. Alongside smaller capacity models starting from $56, we just spotted the 2TB SSD at $155, or a new Amazon all-time low. The details and historical price breakdown are waiting right here.

Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB SSD features:

Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write

Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs

Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant

Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely

Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience

