Philips Hue’s smart Play Gradient Lightstrip adds ambient light around the TV at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Play Gradient 55-inch Smart Lightstrip for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at $50 off and the best since way back before the holiday shopping season. Today’s offer comes within $16 of the all-time low from back in August, as well. Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifically behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched at the end of last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right here to see why it’s a compelling option at $148.88, down from the usual $180 going rate.

We’re also notably tracking a rare discount on this Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulb at $39, which shines brighter than your typical connected LED with a 75W output. Though if your smart home ambitions are a bit more intricate than just picking some lighting upgrades, we’re also tracking some other discounts in our smart home guide this week. Including smart climate control regulators like the HomeKit-enabled ecobee SmartThermostat, there’s also some other ambient light bundles and more on tap.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

