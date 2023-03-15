Today’s Android game and app deals: Monopoly Sudoku, Point, Dariusburst, more

Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out the up to $189 you can save on Samsung Galaxy S22/+ 256GB smartphones today alongside this return to the all-time low on Turtle Beach’s Switch-style Atom Android Game Controller. As for the apps, today’s highlight deals include titles like Monopoly Sudoku, Point., Dariusburst -SP-, Football Manager 2023, Twilight Pro Unlock, Timeflow: Time is Money, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Monopoly Sudoku:

Take a deep breath and count to 9 in the brain teaser puzzle that’s good for your mind and your pulse. Every row and box needs to include numbers from 1 to 9. It’s that simple! Find your way to the solution and celebrate your wins. Playing matches with friends, family members or distant opponents makes success all the sweeter! When you’re ready, enter in exciting Championship Seasons and see your name on the leaderboards!

