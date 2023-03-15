Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at the best price of the year, now $50

Rikka Altland -
Applewoot

Woot now offers the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’re looking at a $6 delivery fee. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer marks a return to the 2023 low for only the second time at $9 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen in over 2 months and is the second-best discount to date. We also haven’t seen a proper Apple TV discount in quite some time, so if you’re just looking to upgrade your existing experience to something a little bit more recent, this is your chance.

Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re springing forward into a new work week with a collection of price cuts across all of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear. From the latest in Apple Silicon that delivers up to $275 in savings on the 16-inch M2 Pro models to other form-factors, accessories, and more, the best prices of the year are now live in our usual guide.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TP-Link’s 2-node Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System falls t...
Get ready for spring with Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch str...
Keep track of your keychain with KeySmart’s Find ...
Zagg’s annual St. Patrick’s Day sale takes ...
Save $400 on CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/RX 6...
The Nix Mini 2 is great for the artist who is inspired ...
Heads up Switch Lite users, Nintendo’s official F...
Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple...
Load more...
Show More Comments