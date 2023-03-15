Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at the best price of the year, now $50

Woot now offers the latest Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’re looking at a $6 delivery fee. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer marks a return to the 2023 low for only the second time at $9 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen in over 2 months and is the second-best discount to date. We also haven’t seen a proper Apple TV discount in quite some time, so if you’re just looking to upgrade your existing experience to something a little bit more recent, this is your chance.

Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re springing forward into a new work week with a collection of price cuts across all of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear. From the latest in Apple Silicon that delivers up to $275 in savings on the 16-inch M2 Pro models to other form-factors, accessories, and more, the best prices of the year are now live in our usual guide.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

