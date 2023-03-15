Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Today, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are announcing one final bout of Cities: Skylines DLC updates before it looks to retire the game at the end of the year. Before the game is sunset, you’ll get a lot of community content packs to add a few last-minute features to the iconic city builder before Cities: Skylines II hits the market. Ready to see what all will be coming to the game starting March 22? Let’s take a closer look below.

Leading the way on March 22, we’ll be getting a host of new features added to Cities: Skylines. For starters, both Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are announcing that three Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations are making their way to the game. Starting things out will be the Africa in Miniature pack, which is a “new world of possibilities set in the African continent.” There’s a total of 28 new buildings inspired by the existing urban architectural concepts of Africa here, bringing vibrant colors and more to your new world.

Continuing on, there’s the Sports Venues expansion, in which “sports season never ends.” You’ll find unique stadiums and community sports parks here, delivering “everything you need to satisfy your City’s needs for sports!” All large stadiums have realistic football, baseball, and American football animations, as well as new stats for you to look at. There are also built-in public transport options for some of them.

Shopping malls are also making their way into your city. With more than 60 assets, including department stores, shopping plazas, and fast food restaurants, you’ll find that this is a great way to let your citizens buy their favorite goods in your city.

In addition to the paid content creator packs above, there’s also a new Hubs and Transport update that’s being added completely free to the Cities: Skylines base game. There’s also After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, and Mass Transit expansions coming to the base game too.

While building, there are three new radio stations available to listen to, with one focusing on African tracks, another ’80s movies, and finally a pop-punk option. There are 47 total tracks being added to the game here, with hours of new music to listen to.

This round of updates concludes Paradox Interactive’s support for the game from what we can see, though Colossal Order will be supporting Cities: Skylines through the end of the year. At this point, all eyes are on Cities: Skylines II, which is set to release later this year, so keep an eye out for our coverage on that as the release draws closer.

Cities: Skylines has been a staple of the world-building genre for nearly a decade, and this marks the game’s eighth year. It’s nice to see that the teams behind the iconic title aren’t just letting it fizzle out, either, as this shows their dedication to winding down the game in light of the incoming sequel instead of just letting it sit by the wayside.

