CORSAIR’s ultra-thin K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Keyboard falls to new $230 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Ultra-Thin Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $229.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 18% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. This is also among some of the first handful of discounts since launching last September. The K100 AIR comes equipped with Cherry MX Ultra low-profile key switches for “an incredibly short 0.8mm actuation distance with a tactile bump, for ultra-responsive gaming and typing.” There is also per-key RGB backlighting here which can be configured in CORSAIR’s iCUE software. Connectivity is handled either wirelessly with the brand’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology which offers “sub-1ms” response times with the ability to also use Bluetooth for wider platform compatibility, or you can connect the USB cable and have access to the CORSAIR AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100. Unlike the keyboard above, CORSAIR is instead using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Are you looking to expand your game library but have limited storage space? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $155, the new all-time Amazon low price. Ready to upgrade your PC rig or a PlayStation 5, this is a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface with an integrated heatsink to “disperse heat and reduce throttling.” This model clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s and is designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.”

CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers outstanding performance with an unbelievably thin brushed aluminum frame, connecting wirelessly with sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth®, with secure AES 128-bit encryption. Tactile CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyswitches are illuminated by brilliant per-key RGB, for the responsiveness and customizable lighting you demand of a premium gaming keyboard. Four dedicated, fully programmable macro keys boost your gameplay or productivity. Wired mode enables CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology to transmit keystrokes up to 8x faster, while powerful CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks dynamic wireless RGB lighting control, key remaps, macro programming, and more. With up to 200 hours of wireless battery life, the K100 AIR enables you to play elevated.

