Save $400 on CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop at $1,600 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,000 over the past few months, this solid $400 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model, which previously was at $2,300. Coming equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics, the CORSAIR Voyager will power through practically any game or program you could want while running Windows 11 out of the box. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display comes with FreeSync compatibility so all your games will feel smooth with no screen tearing. The CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile switches will provide a premium typing and gaming experience alongside the CAPELLIX RGB LEDs for per-key lighting. There is even an S-key macro bar similar to Apple’s Touch Bar which uses the Elgato Stream Deck software to set up macro keys. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $834. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM and storage available here is also cut in half to 8GB and 512GB respectively, though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’d rather make the jump over to Apple Silicon you can with Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro down at $2,299, a new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Laptop features:

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 combines cutting-edge gaming performance with the best of CORSAIR. An AMD Ryzen™ processor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, supported by high-speed DDR5 memory and storage, power through demanding games and complex tasks with ease. Stream Deck software puts customizable commands at your fingertips and a full HD webcam and noise-canceling microphone array, powered by software from streaming experts Elgato, make it easy to put your best self on display. The VOYAGER a1600 is built beyond the standards of typical laptops, equipped with a stunning 16” 2560×1600 QHD+ IPS screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical keyswitches, and per-key CAPELLIX LED RGB backlighting.

