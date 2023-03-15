Display this Signature Collection of Clue when you’re not figuring out whodunit at $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Clue Signature Collection Board Game for $36.90 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $50 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 26% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of the Clue board game, this is a keepsake-worthy edition of the iconic whodunit mystery. Designed for display, this version of the game features a “beautiful design, stunning artwork, and quality materials” with wooden tokens and die-cast metal weapons. You’ll still enjoy classic Clue gameplay but each person will have a custom notepad shield to make things a bit more immersive all around. Keep reading for more.

You could, of course, pick up the Retro-series Clue 1986 Edition board game for $22 on Amazon instead. Saving $15 from today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this edition of the game takes you back to the iconic ’80s with a retro styling all around. It still delivers the same Clue experience, just without the more premium build of today’s lead deal.

When you leave the house, be sure to have Turtle Beach’s Switch-style Atom Android Game Controller in your bag. On sale for an Amazon low of $75, this discount delivers 25% in savings to your portable gaming setup. Instead of having to carry a secondary console around, this retrofits your Android smartphone to be a portable gaming unit.

Clue Signature Collection Board Game features:

The Clue Signature Collection board game is a giftable, gorgeous edition of the popular family game. With its elegant design and high-quality components, this display-worthy version of the Clue board game is designed to be a family favorite for generations to come. In this premium edition, keep suspicions a secret and see new angles of the mansion with notepad shields. Enjoy beautiful custom artwork, premium materials, and gold-foil finishes throughout. The innovative slide-out unboxing will thrill Clue fans with its elegant presentation. With classic Clue gameplay, players try to discover who committed the murder in the mansion, the weapon used, and the location. Eliminate information throughout the mystery game in this elegant version of the classic whodunit. This collector’s edition of the Clue game makes a perfect family gift for classic board game fans ages 8 and up. This indoor game is perfect for your next family game night. Hasbro Gaming and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc.

