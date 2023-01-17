Jackery expands portable power station lineup with refreshed Explorer 1500 Pro [Deal]

Jackery is now expanding its portable power station lineup with the new Explorer 1500 Pro. Much like we’ve seen from some of its other refreshes, the new flagship release packs an updated exterior to pair with some of the brand’s most capable off-grid charging tech on the inside. Launching with some discounts attached, the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro power station is now available.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro expands portable power station lineup

After seeing another portable power station in the Jackery lineup get much of the same treatment last fall, the brand is now back this week to reveal yet another updated addition to its stable. Sporting every bit as much of the same professional design and features but with a more capable battery capacity, the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro hits the scene.

Packed into a familar shell, the new iteration of Jackery Explorer backs its 1500 Pro naming scheme with a 1,512Wh internal capacity. That battery can handle 1,000 charge cycles before it drops below 80% of the original capacity, and complements the array of nine ports. There’s notably three full-sized outlets to power all of your actual gear like heaters, tools, or whatever else your campsite may need. Then you’ll find some more smartphone-appropriate I/O like dual USB-C slots that can each dish out 100W of power, as well as some standard 18W USB-A ports.

Around back, there’s then a pair of different inputs including the AC and DC ports for whether you’re looking to power up from the wall at home, solar panels while out and about, or some other source.

Alongside the Explorer 1500 Pro itself, Jackery is also releasing a package that includes one of its 200W SolarSaga panels. It’s a pretty standard bundle from the company, with the Solar Generator kit delivering some added off-the-grid power. You’ll have a choice between a setup with just a single panel or even a pair depending on how much coverage you’d like from the sun.

Now available for purchase direct from Jackery, its new Explorer 1500 Pro starts at $1,699 regularly. But right now as part of a special launch promo, you can take $254 off with code OFFER15 in order to drop pricing down to $1,445 on the all-new release. The Solar Generator bundles are also getting in on the savings. Normally you’d pay the $2,099 starting price, but you can also save $314 here to drop the launch offer to $1,785.

We’ve previously walked away impressed with Jackery’s Explorer lineup time and time again. So today’s release should hopefully continue delivering one of the best off-grid power experiences on the market, much like we’ve found in the past from hands-on reviews.

