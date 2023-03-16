Anker now finally shipping new M650 wireless dual microphone kit for iPhone and Mac

After first being revealed back at CES 2023, Anker’s latest work-focused accessory is now finally shipping. The AnkerWork M650 microphone kit includes a pair of wireless mics as well as a Lightning or USB-C receiver that makes it just as notable for recording out and about with iPhone as it is for at-home podcasting from your Mac. Now available for purchase, we break down what to expect below the fold.

AnkerWork M650 wireless microphones finally shipping

The AnkerWork lineup has seen some exciting reveals over the years to help creators make the most of their setups, and today the latest one has officially arrived. The new M650 microphone kit delivers a pair of wireless mics, which come packed into a streamlined charging case. Looking a bit more like oversized earbuds than microphones, the package includes two of the wireless offerings as well as the transmitter module.

Each of the microphones comes outfitted with Anker’s VoiceShield noise cancellation technology, which are also backed by three different settings, depending on if you want natural sound or a more isolated recording. There’s a dual-channel lossless sound pickup, which is streamed back to the receiver over TrueLink transmission. The LC3plus codec supports being 656 feet away from your device, with low delays meaning you can comfortably supplement video recordings with the audio from either microphone too. Oh, and Anker’s microphones can both record at the same time for collecting audio from two people at once.

Both connecting to the included transmitter module, the unit plugs into your device via one of the swappable connectors. It’s compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more and includes both a Lightning and USB-C adapter in the box. The unit also features a small touchscreen to adjust recording settings on the fly and monitor sound levels.

As far as battery life goes, each of the microphones themselves will be able to record for six hours at a time. The included charging case boosts that to 15 hours of total recording, ensuring you can get through all-day sessions without having to plug in. Then on a similar note, the microphones can store up to seven hours of uncompressed audio at a time without having to transfer recordings over to another device.

The AnkerWork M650 microphone kit also comes in two different base colors but has an extra trick up its sleeve to blend in better in a variety of environments. Each mic features a magnetic design that lets you swap out the covers between metallic black, soft gold, and dark jade styles. It can attach via one of the lapel clips as well as with the built-in magnets.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen a company release a wireless microphone kit like this. Last year, DJI launched its own offering with the DJI Mic kit. We walked away quite favorably after taking a hands-on look at the experience, which is a bit more streamlined than Anker’s offering. But clocking in at $329, the M650 microphone kit is looking like a better value with its more affordable MSRP.

Now available for purchase, the AnkerWork M650 Microphone Kit currently goes for $249.99. It’s available directly from Anker, as well as over at the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

