Spring savings make Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable from $219 (Save $30)

Arriving as the most affordable solution in Apple’s stable of current fitness trackers, Amazon is making the Apple Watch SE 2 even more affordable to as the weekend inches closes. Now dropping the GPS 45mm configuration down to $249 shipped, today’s offer marks only the fourth chance to save since launching in September. Price will automatically drop at checkout. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and delivering the second-best price to date at $30 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low while also undercutting our previous mention by $1. Seeing much of the same rare savings, the 40mm GPS style rests at $219 and the best price to date at $1 under our previous mention.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

With the work week now almost over, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

