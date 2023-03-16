LEGO officially showcases new 2,300-piece Land Rover Defender Classic 90, lands April 1

After getting a first look earlier in the week, the LEGO Group today is officially revealing its all-new Land Rover Defender Classic 90 set. Hitting the scene next month, the upcoming addition to the LEGO Icons lineup arrives as the latest vehicle to get the brick-built treatment, stacking up just in time for the company’s 75th anniversay.

LEGO reveals new Land Rover Defender Classic 90

The latest LEGO Icons vehicle is finally here! Launching later this spring, builders will be able to bring one of the most iconic off-road vehicles of all-time to their collections with all of the authentic details we’ve come to expect from the theme.

One thing that I reported inaccurately on from our sneak peak earlier in the week was part count. Instead of doing something fun by matching the original release year to the number of included bricks, the new LEGO Land Rover Defender Classic 90 will actually be including 2,336. That’s much higher than the previously-reported 1,983 pieces, something that should make the kit’s $240 price tag a bit more compelling.

As for how those bricks are being put to use, the off-road vehicle is arriving with a signature sage green color scheme. Packed into that are some play features that add a little more to its authentic design. There’s functioning steering, as well as a 2-in-1 build that lets you convert the ride btween the standard or off-road models. Each of the doors can open, and popping up the hood reveals the realistic engine. The chassis supports working suspension, and the cockpit is also modeled after the real life vehicle.

Rounding out the vehicle’s iconic look, the LEGO Group is also adding in some fun accessories to make this an even more authentic set. There’s a built-in roof rack that comes outfitted with some work lights, as well as an engine snorkel that clips onto the side of the Land Rover Defender. Its offroad front bumper offers some extra protection against whatever imaginary perils you’ll have the Rover traverse, with a working winch thrown in for good measure. Then there’s some extra gear like a toolbox, jerrycans, and traction plates.

Launching next month on April 1, the new LEGO Land Rover Defender Classic 90 will be the latest vehicle in the Icons lineup. It’ll be arriving with a $239.99 price point, which is a bit higher than previous additions to the theme. That being said, at least the LEGO Group is backing it with more bricks to really give the larger vehicle it deserves.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

See more Will you be buying the Land Rover Defender now that it's been officially revealed? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) March 16, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!