Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 1,983-piece Lander Rover Defender Classic

Each year, the LEGO Group looks to launch a new brick-built vehicle into its garage. Today, we can offer a first look at the new addition for 2023, which will be seeing the iconic Land Rover Defender Classic get the LEGO treatment with nearly 2,000 bricks.

LEGO Land Rover Defender Classic coming soon

Formerly arriving in the Creator Expert theme, more recent years have seen these detailed cars enter the newer Icons theme. Joining last year’s Camaro Z28, 2023 will be leaving behind the usual muscle car that has dominated the lineup for a more practical ride. The Land Rover Defender is as iconic as it gets, and the classic version will be getting the brick-built treatment later this year as the latest LEGO Icons set.

Arriving as LEGO set number 10317, the LEGO Group just teased this set yesterday on Twitter which means a full reveal should be coming any day now. But before what will likely be an official announcement on Thursday, March 16, we can now show off the new LEGO Land Rover Defender Classic in all of its glory. Or at least in its slightly blurry glory…

The set will be stacking up to 1,983 pieces. That fittingly makes it larger than many of the other brick-built vehicles we’ve seen in the lineup, a nice approach to the larger off-road ride. We’ll spare the speculation on just what all of the features are, but the LEGO Group has gone with a classic green color scheme this time around. It features a roof-mounted rack that stores LEGO versions of gas canisters, tools, and other gear. The Land Rover also has a fire extinguisher on the back, as well as a spare tire.

As of now, 9to5Toys can’t confirm just when the LEGO Land Rover Defender Classic will be hitting the scene. We do know however that’ll be arriving with a $239.99 price point. That’s a step up from the debut MSRP of previous LEGO Icons cars, though fairly in line with the price hikes that have run rampant across the LEGO lineup since last fall.

Stay tuned for the full report on the upcoming LEGO Icons set number 10317. We’ll be waiting for the LEGO Group to officially reveal the kit, but in the meantime, be sure to go vote in our poll below.

