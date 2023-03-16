Valve’s Steam Deck brings your gaming anywhere with first discount from $359

Valve is currently taking 10% off all Steam Deck models with prices starting from $359.10 shipped. The Steam Deck was nearly impossible to find at launch for MSRP, let alone on sale. You’d typically pay $399 or more for the portable console, with today’s deal marking the first discount that we’ve seen…well, ever. Designed to let you bring PC gaming anywhere, the Steam Deck is Valve’s first foray into the gaming computer space. Based around AMD’s previous-generation Zen 2 processor, you’ll find that the Steam Deck delivers eight RDNA 2 cores, which packs around 1.6TFLOP of graphics power. For comparison, the previous-generation Xbox One S had around 1.5TFLOP of power. This, paired with Valve’s Steam Deck compatibility filter for games, allows you to have a pretty fluid experience when playing your favorite compatible titles on-the-go. Learn more about the Steam Deck in our hands-on review, then head below for additional information.

Since you’re saving at least $40 here, you might as well put some of that spare cash to use. One of the best things you can pick up for your portable console is a USB-C dock to further expand its capabilities. JSAUX was one of the first on the scene with a Steam Deck Dock, and it’ll set you back just $30 to pick up today. Delivering Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and 4K60 HDMI output, this is a great way to convert the Steam Deck from a portable console into a desktop system with a single cable.

Bring along 8Bitdo’s latest all-white Xbox Ultimate Wired Controller to play games on-the-go. While this works with Xbox and PC, you’ll find that it’ll function with Steam Deck just the same once plugged in. Delivering a familiar layout, this controller is on sale for its second-best price right now at under $37, making today the perfect time to pick one up.

Steam Deck features:

We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck’s custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope. Once you’ve logged into Steam Deck, your entire Steam Library shows up, just like any other PC. You’ll also see the compatibility rating of each game, indicating the kind of experience you can expect when playing. You can dynamically filter any view in your library by compatibility rating if you’re looking for specific sorts of experiences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!