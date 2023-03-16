8Bitdo’s latest all-white Xbox Ultimate Wired Controller hits second-best price at under $37

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S in white for $36.93 shipped. Regularly $45, this is 18% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal marks one of only a few times we have seen a price drop on the white model and comes within about $1 off the all-time low. The black variant has dropped as low as $35 previously, but is currently up at full price right now. This model released back in March to deliver 8Bitdo’s very first truly Xbox-inspired gamepad design. Your standard face buttons, shoulder triggers, and D-pad are joined by an asymmetric Xbox thumbstick alignment alongside the usual 8Bitdo custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments. This controller is compatible with all of Microsoft’s current-generation consoles as well as Xbox One, Windows 10/11 rigs, iOS, and Android. Additional details can be found right here and head below for more.

While not quite as customizable or high-end an experience, you can save some cash with PowerA’s Xbox wired gamepad instead. If you’re just looking for a basic extra wired gamepad for couch co-op and the like, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $27 might do the trick and for less cash.

On the other end of the spectrum, we are also still tracking a notable Amazon low on Microsoft’s latest Series 2 Core pro controller at $110 shipped. The details you need on that offer are right here and in our hands-on review, just be sure to also check out the lucky green Xbox wireless gamepad Microsoft unveiled ahead of St. Patrick’s Day in our launch coverage.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

