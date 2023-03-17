Today’s Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Railways, Dicey Dungeons, more

Friday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals has now arrived to add to the growing list of holiday price drops we are tracking on top-tier titles via Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the discounts we are now tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC alongside Google Nest Audio and everything in our Android deal hub. As for the apps, today’s highlights include titles like Package Inc, Railways, Dicey Dungeons, Heroes of Flatlandia, Worms games, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Data Defense FREE (Reg. $5)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Brain Game – Find5x FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Equalizer Music Player Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dicey Dungeons $2 (Reg. $5)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Heroes of Flatlandia $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- Worms 2: Armageddon $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $0.50 (Reg. $5.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- BATTLESHIP $3 (Reg. $5.50)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $10)
- Cottage Garden $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Patchwork The Game $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $2 (Reg. $4)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Slay the Spire $7 (Reg. $10)
- Terraforming Mars $5 (Reg. $9)
- Gaia Project $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Carcassonne: $2 (Reg. $6)
- Mystic Vale $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Terra Mystica $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- King and Assassins: Board Game $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Cat Lady $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Forager $5 (Reg. $8)
- Galaxy Trucker $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- inbento $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Grace UX – Round Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $2)
More on Package Inc:
Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools. As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?
