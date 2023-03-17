Today’s Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Railways, Dicey Dungeons, more

Package Inc

Friday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals has now arrived to add to the growing list of holiday price drops we are tracking on top-tier titles via Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the discounts we are now tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC alongside Google Nest Audio and everything in our Android deal hub. As for the apps, today’s highlights include titles like Package Inc, Railways, Dicey Dungeons, Heroes of Flatlandia, Worms games, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools. As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

