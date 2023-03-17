Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: AirAttack 2, Package Inc, RAW Power, and more

We have made it through most of the work week and into the start of another Friday now with this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing a giant collection of top tier titles go live for the holiday weekend yesterday, we are once again adding to the list alongside Best Buy’s 3-day Apple gear sale, this price drop on the Apple Magic Trackpad 2, and a new all-time low on the just-released M2 Mac mini. As for the apps, highlights include titles like AirAttack 2, Package Inc, Templar Battleforce Elite, Sentinels of the Multiverse, RAW Power, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: AirAttack 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dicey Dungeons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iSmoothRun: $2(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

Top down air combat shooter with stunning 3D graphics and amazing orchestral soundtrack. Enjoy the classic atmosphere of WW2 arcade shoot ’em up in modern rendering. Prepare your plane and destroy the axis powers with Flamethrower, Tail Gunner, Bombs, …

