Today’s best game deals: Switch Mana series collections 50% off, Resident Evil 4 $8, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining a host of other major spring publisher sales on the eShop, a new Square Enix event is now live with solid deals on Final Fantasy titles, Dragon Quest classics, and more from $3. This is also a notable chance to shore up your Mana series collection as Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana, and Legend of Mana are now on sale for $19.99, $24.99, and $14.99. Regularly $40, $50, and $30 respectively, you’re looking at solid 50% price drops and the best prices we can find. Headlined by Secret of Mana and its direct sequel, these are some of my personal favorite RPGs of all-time and this is a great chance to get the entire series onto your Switch, including the original Game Boy title known as Final Fantasy Adventure. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- CRISIS CORE Final Fantasy VII REUNION $40 (Reg. $50)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $400
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- EA, Capcom, and Square Enix Xbox publisher sales up to 75% off
- Sony PSN PlayStation weekend sale from $10
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Capcom digital sale event from $4
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
