Today’s best game deals: Switch Mana series collections 50% off, Resident Evil 4 $8, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Joining a host of other major spring publisher sales on the eShop, a new Square Enix event is now live with solid deals on Final Fantasy titles, Dragon Quest classics, and more from $3. This is also a notable chance to shore up your Mana series collection as Collection of Mana, Trials of Mana, and Legend of Mana are now on sale for $19.99, $24.99, and $14.99. Regularly $40, $50, and $30 respectively, you’re looking at solid 50% price drops and the best prices we can find. Headlined by Secret of Mana and its direct sequel, these are some of my personal favorite RPGs of all-time and this is a great chance to get the entire series onto your Switch, including the original Game Boy title known as Final Fantasy Adventure. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

