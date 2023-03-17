Calphalon’s Precision Control Blender with 5-yr. warranty back to all-time low at $74 (Reg. $200)

Reg. $200 $73.50
Calphalon Precision Control Blender

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Precision Control Blender for $73.58 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Calphalon, this model has more typically sold in the $162 range at Amazon over the last year and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a relatively rare price drop overall, $11 under our previous mention, and only the second-time we have seen it hit the Amazon low. Following in-line with the rest of the Calphalon kitchen gear’s attractive retro-modern appeal, the Precision Control Blender also includes a solid 5-year warranty – not something you tend to see on a blender you can bring home at this price. The matte black treatment pops with hits of stainless steel accents and houses the self-adjusting speed-controlled power blades, a 900-watt motor, and four presets for drinks, smoothies, or to prep cooking ingredients. More details below. 

If the Calphalon deal above isn’t working for you, perhaps a more simple and compact solution like the Ninja Fit will. This personal-sized blender hits above its weight-class with a 700-watt motor, a pair of on-the-go cups, and a price tag sitting at $60 shipped

Some other highlight offers for your cooking and kitchen setup still live from this week include Cuisinart’s Easy Clean Slow Juicer and Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grilll at $50 off. But if you’re more focused on your outdoor setup ahead of the spring weather, hit up our review of Solo Stove’s Pellet Adapter to make your backyard bonfire easier and this ongoing price drop on Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker instead. Everything else is waiting in our home goods hub

Calphalon Precision Control Blender features:

From crushing ice to preparing delicious smoothies, the Calphalon Precision Control Blender is built to perform. Self-adjusting, speed-controlled power blades sense the mixture’s thickness and adjust the speed accordingly to thoroughly blend. A powerful 900-watt motor easily breaks down tough ingredients while dual-direction blades pulverize the contents in seconds. 

