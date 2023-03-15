Cuisinart’s Easy Clean Slow Juicer conveniently supports your health routine at $96 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer for $95.99 shipped. Regularly $160, you’re looking at a 40% or solid $64 price drop and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also both matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is, for comparison’s sake, still selling for the full $160 at Best Buy as well. Ready to support your ongoing 2023 health and fitness regimen, this slow masticating juicer features an “easy clean” filter, removable parts for easy cleaning in the top-rack of your dishwasher, and an included 1-liter juice pitcher with measurement markings. It is engineered to “powerfully press and crush fruits and vegetables for maximum juice extraction, this kitchen essential is a must for wellness-minded home chefs.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t plan on taking your juicing all that seriously, something like the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer we went hands-on with in the fall of last year will likely suffice and save you some cash at the same time. It sells for $60 shipped on Amazon and was more than capable of handling everything I threw at it a few times a day for a week straight.

And what better ingredients to use in your new juicer than the fresh fruit and veg you grow yourself inside of the now discounted indoor AeroGardens? Starting from $60 and with up to 40% in savings, the brand’s spring sale is now in full swing with deep deals on a range of indoor gardens and even seed pod kits from just $7. All of the details you need on those are right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer features:

Crafting a wide range of fresh, healthy, homemade juice beverages is easy with the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer. Engineered to powerfully press and crush fruits and vegetables for maximum juice extraction, this kitchen essential is a must for wellness-minded home chefs. The masticating auger produces less heat to retain the full flavor and nutrients of food. The auger ensures every bit of juice is extracted, while pulp is ejected into its own pitcher. Add variety and quickly yet thoroughly extract the essence of nuts, wheat grasses, sprouts, and more.

