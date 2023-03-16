Ninja’s latest Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill doubles as an air fryer, now $150 at Amazon ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s latest-generation EG201 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and still fetching as much directly from Ninja, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous price drop and comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked for one stretch before today and that was during last holiday season. Featuring a modern black and steel aesthetic, you’re looking at the second-generation Foodi air fry grill with a 6-in-1 setup that also supports roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydration. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees, it keeps the grilling going rain or shine indoors with a built-in smoke control system, nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the relatively new release and modern vibes of the model above, this Ninja Foodi LG450 gets very close for much less. It’s not quite as large and only includes five cooking functions, but you can also score an Amazon renewed model for $75 shipped, or half the price of today’s lead deal. It delivers the same indoor grilling and air frying as the model above for the most part and ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Check out this deal on Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker to ready your outdoor cooking space as the weather begins to warm up. Then head over to our home goods guide for more cooking and kitchen deals including this morning’s offer on Instant brand’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker. This model can produce a batch of cold brew in 20 minutes and it is now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Dive in right here.

Ninja EG201 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Grill features:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. New exterior look with all the great functions you love from the original Foodi Grill. Grill, Air Crisp, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate functions enabled by wide temperature range. Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char-grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors. Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt. crisper basket. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char-grilled in under 25 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!