Grab Razer’s regularly $80 Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse down at $36.50 (Save 54%)

GameStop is currently offering the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $36.38 with free shipping on orders over $59. Normally going for $80, as it does from Razer currently, this 54% discount marks the lowest price we can find for this mouse model. Using a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, you can adjust the sensitivity on the fly with a dedicated DPI button. Integrated Chroma RGB allows you to synchronize your entire gaming setup with the Razer Synapse program for one coordinated look. Eleven programmable buttons allow for remapping and are also customized through Synapse. If you want to learn more about this mouse, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade some of your other battlestation peripherals? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt SSD Game Dock marked down to $349, the second time we’ve seen the dock this low. Not only does this model deliver 1TB of storage, but it also provides a complete hub experience with a host of bonus I/O to expand your setup: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Joining the 87W passthrough charging capabilities, it can move data at up 3,000MB/s speeds to and from its internal NVMe SSD and supports customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects (customization only available via the Dashboard app on Windows machines).

Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse features:

