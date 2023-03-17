SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order

After being unveiled back at CES, the all new SwitchBot Hub 2.0 is now available for pre-order. This Wi-Fi hub also doubles as a thermo-hygrometer alongside acting as the central gateway for all your SwitchBot smart home products; the biggest upgrade the company has made here is the inclusion of Matter and HomeKit support. Coming in a sleek and stylish white frame, the new SwitchBot Hub 2.0 will fit anywhere in your home while packing in the latest and greatest smart home communication protocol. Expected to begin shipping in April – keep reading below to learn more about this new hub from SwitchBot.

Dual-purpose smart hub

The all-new SwitchBot Hub 2.0 will act as the central gateway to the internet for all of your SwitchBot smart home devices, like the recently launched Blind Tilt. While that’s all nice and good, it would be a waste for the hub to have no other function and be placed out of sight, right? Well, SwitchBot has also made this new hub a thermo-hygrometer so you can keep track of your home’s internal temperature and humidity with the LED display brightly showing you the measurements at any time. There are also two scene buttons on the front of the hub so you can switch between scenes you’ve configured for your SwitchBot setup.

Matter and HomeKit support equipped

The biggest features of this hub have to be the inclusion of support for Matter and HomeKit integration. Matter is the latest smart home communication protocol that aims to unify smart home products from a variety of manufacturers, and is backed by some of the biggest players in the industry, including Apple. Right now the only other SwitchBot product with Matter support is its Curtain device, though more products will support the standard over time. As well as supporting this new standard, you will be able to integrate SwitchBot devices with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit setups when using this hub. You will even be able to view the temperature and humidity measurements in the Apple Home app when configured.

Availability

The all-new SwitchBot Hub 2.0 is now available for pre-order through the brand’s online storefront for an MSRP of $69.99. However, if you order it today, March 17, you can save 15% by using code SPRINGSALE at checkout. Units are expected to begin shipping on April 1 and it is safe to assume that the hub will become available through its Amazon storefront shortly thereafter.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that Matter is officially here, it is great to see all the brands embracing support (well, most brands). This new hub from SwitchBot looks like a worthwhile upgrade for those currently using its Hub Mini with it’s upgraded feature set.

