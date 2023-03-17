Rare deal knocks $50 off Universal Audio’s SD-1 Dynamic Mic in return to $249 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $299 $249
Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone

Amazon is now offering the Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone for $249 shipped. Regularly $299 and currently matched at major music outlets like Sweetwater, this is $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time it has been down at this price there. Universal Audio unveiled this model alongside the rest of its current-generation mics about a year ago now with today’s deal being one of the only opportunities to land one on sale since. In some ways the SD-1 is looking to take on Shure, the juggernaut of the $300+ dynamic XLR microphone category. That’s no small feat considering how fantastic the SM7 is, but if anyone is going to pull that off it will be Universal Audio and they are now coming in at $150 less. Designed for up close vocals and instruments via its cardioid polar pattern, it also features selectable low cut filters, articulation boost switches, and access to Apollo channel strip presets for FX, EQ, and compression. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for additional details. 

Looking for a more affordable USB mic you can connect right to your computer with no extras needed? This deal on Blue’s Yeti Nano is certainly worth a peek. Now at 30% off the going rate, select colorways are starting from $67 for a mid-range mic model that won’t the break but still sounds great. Details are waiting right here

Speaking of XLR mics, dive into our hands-on review Logitech’s modern Blue Sona model and the latest ProCast streaming microphone from HyperX as well. And then hit up our recent Behind the Screens features where you can get an idea of which models RikkaPatrick, and myself use on a daily basis. Our roundup of the best podcast equipment out there can also be a useful resource on this front.

Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone features:

With the SD-1 dynamic microphone, you can capture vocals, instruments, livestreams, and podcasts like a pro, quickly giving you polished studio sound that’s broadcast-ready. The SD-1 delivers studio-grade sound and style, no matter where you record. It’s tailor-made for close-miked speech and vocals, with a simple design that rejects background noises like fans, refrigerators, and noisy bandmates. Reduce rumble and mud in your recordings with the SD-1’s selectable low cut filter. And with its enhanced articulation boost, vocals and instruments will instantly stand out with added presence.

