Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is a perfect Series 8 nightstand companion at $51

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $50.99 shipped. Available in two different colors, today’s offer is down from the usual $60 going rate while delivering 15% in savings. It’s only the second discount of the year and matching the best price of 2023. We have previously seen it sell for $45, but that was back in October when it landed at the all-time low. Designed for Apple’s latest wearables, the Belkin Apple Watch charger is built with a bedside table-ready design that can take full advantage of Apple’s Nightstand Mode. Compatible with all Apple Watches, the fast charging features make this an even better buy for those rocking one of the more recent Series 8 or Ultra models. Belkin also includes a wall adapter and USB-C cable in the box, too. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7 or 8 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $28 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast.

While we’re talking about upgrades to your Apple Watch, this morning saw a series of official Sport Loop bands go on sale. Dropping prices to $19 each across four different two-tone styles, today’s markdowns land at the lowest prices of the year from the usual $49 going rates in both 41 and 45mm sizes.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

