Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: DYSMANTLE, Encarda, Undead Horde, more

It’s time to kick off a new week in Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside our software offers we have also spotted deals on Apple’s latest black Magic Trackpad as well as as new all-time lows on the official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Iron Marines, Encarda, Severed, DYSMANTLE, Undead Horde, and more. Head below for a compete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Encarda: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Secure Notepad Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Superb IQ Test – Brain Quiz: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tallowmere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Gotham Knights $40, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: AirAttack 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dicey Dungeons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iSmoothRun: $2(Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

More on DYSMANTLE:

As you ascend from your shelter after the long long years, a brave new old world awaits you. A world inhabited with nasty and vile creatures. A world with no other human soul to be seen. A world with nature in reigns now. A world that’s about to get even worse. You need to find a way to escape the wretched island. But before that, enjoy the bittersweet apocalypse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!