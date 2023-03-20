Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Gotham Knights $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has now returned to the Amazon all-time low at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While this is the lowest total out there, Best Buy is also selling the Cosmic version of the game that comes with three exclusive weapon skins on top of the base game for $32.99, down from the regular $60. As you likely know from our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” the latest entry in the series is a wonderful experience with improvements across the board. A series of all-new boss battles are joined by nine playable characters to bring in and out of your battle party, and a series of additions to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Gotham Knights Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- EA, Capcom, and Square Enix Xbox publisher sales up to 75% off
- Sony PSN PlayStation weekend sale from $10
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Capcom digital sale event from $4
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
