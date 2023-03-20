Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Gotham Knights $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has now returned to the Amazon all-time low at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate, the best price we can find, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While this is the lowest total out there, Best Buy is also selling the Cosmic version of the game that comes with three exclusive weapon skins on top of the base game for $32.99, down from the regular $60. As you likely know from our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action,” the latest entry in the series is a wonderful experience with improvements across the board. A series of all-new boss battles are joined by nine playable characters to bring in and out of your battle party, and a series of additions to the gameplay experience all highlight the game’s new story as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Everything you need to know about it is right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

